Aloha Tower Marketplace car fire suspect released

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A vehicle fire at Aloha Tower marketplace is under investigation.

The state Department of Transportation Harbors Division says the fire started just after 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 18 at Pier 5.

No one was was injured.

Honolulu police say a witness saw the suspect pour liquid from a gasoline can onto the backseat.

The 31-year-old man then lit a lighter and threw it onto the backseat.

The suspect fled on foot but was found by patrol officers and identified by the witness.

The driver was arrested by police, and he was released pending investigation.