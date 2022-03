HONOLULU (KHON2) — March is Red Cross Month, recognizing people giving back through its life saving mission.

Red Cross Month has been an annual tradition for more than 80 years.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt proclaimed the first Red Cross Month in 1943.

In honor of the yearly tradition, Aloha Tower in Honolulu will be lit in red.

