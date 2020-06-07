Aloha Tower lit in orange for gun violence awareness

HONOLULU (KHON2) — June 5 was National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

As and extension of that the Hawaii Chapter of Moms Demand Action has designated Saturday and Sunday as wear orange weekend.

In commemoration, Aloha Tower will be lit with orange lights for the whole weekend.

The organization is also hosting a wear orange event to honor the lives of those affected by gun violence and to elevate gun violence prevention efforts nationwide.