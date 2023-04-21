HONOLULU (KHON2) — Here we go again! The new Aloha Stadium has hit another delay and will likely not be ready until the 2028 football season. It was only last month when the governor announced that the stadium would be delayed until 2027.

State Sen. Glenn Wakai was on PBS Hawaii’s Insights show and said the state administration still has not released the RFP, or Request For Proposal, for the new stadium, and will likely not be ready any time soon. So football will not be played there until the 2028 season. A spokesperson for Aloha Stadium confirmed the timeline. It’s another round of disappointment for schools who can only wait for the venue to open up again.

“Even our state tournament, we’d love to have it there, our championships, our semi-finals. But we’ve kind of adjusted to what’s happening and it’s something you just gotta deal with,” said Harold Tanaka of the Hawaii High School Athletic Association.

It’s not just football. Promoters say that means the wait is even longer for a big name artist to come here for a concert.

“We simply don’t have an alternative here and so losing a stadium for that many years is simply losing opportunities. That may not come back around,” said Barb Saito, concert promoter.

Saito says that also means a substantial loss of revenue for the state.

“They do bring money in and it’s a disappointment for people that would go to these shows. They don’t have the opportunity to enjoy the kind of entertainment they would really love to see, and that means they’re flying to shows in other parts of the nation,” said Saito.

Wakai had been pushing for a partnership with the private sector to build an entertainment district along with the stadium. He points out that without help from the private sector and with the additional delays, the stadium will be built with bleachers instead of actual chairs.

The UH football team was forced to build its own stadium on campus since Aloha Stadium shut down in 2020. It’s not clear now if the team will ever come back to play at the new stadium.

“We got to get them a home because I’m telling you they’re working hard. Recruiting guys are coming in,” said Tanaka.

KHON2 News reached out to UH and there’s been no comment.