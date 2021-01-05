Aloha Stadium to resume Wednesday swap meet

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Kam Swap Meet vendors welcome to join Aloha Stadium's after closure

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Aloha Stadium will resume its swap meet on Wednesday, Jan. 6.

The event will open at 8 a.m. Event organizers say admission to the swap meet on Wednesdays will be free for the month of January as part of the reopening.

Admission on Saturdays and Sundays are $1 per person for those 12 years and older.

The swap meet schedule will be as follows:

  • Wednesday: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.  
  • Saturday’s 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.  
  • Sunday’s 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The swap meet will require face coverings to be worn by those 2 years and older and social distancing will be implemented.

For all the latest updates and information, click here,

For all other information, call the Aloha Stadium at 483-2500.   

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories