Aloha Stadium to host drive-in movie featuring ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’

by: Web Staff

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Aloha Stadium continues to hold events in its parking lot and its newest one will be a drive-in movie.

The event, called “Cars Under the Stars,” will be held on Saturday, August 14, and is set to start at 6:30 p.m.

Disney’s newest film, “Raya and the Last Dragon,” will be shown on a big screen. Folks will also get a chance to win prizes and activity bags for the kids, along with the movie.

The event will cost $40 per vehicle or $150 for a premier spot and an “experience package.” Parking at Gate 1 off Main Salt Lake Boulevard will open at 5:30 p.m.

All proceeds will go to support U.S. Vets Hawaii. Click here for more information.

