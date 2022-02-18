Aloha Stadium Swap Meet will have a night market every first Friday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Aloha Stadium Swap Meet and Marketplace will be adding a night market to its line-up every first Friday of the month.

People will be able to shop around like the daytime swap meet, but the Taste of Oahu event will feature things like food trucks, local music, and fashion shows. Activities will vary each month.

Taste of Oahu will kick off Friday, March 4 from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. In addition to the vendors featured on this night, there will also be a family fun zone with interactive inflatables and a silent disco.

The Department of Health will be there to give free COVID vaccinations and testing.

Tickets are $10 for those 12-years-old and older. Keiki ages six to 11-years-old will be charged $5, and children five years old and younger are free. Tickets can be bought online or at the event date.

Aloha Stadium Swap Meet teamed up Millwood Ohana Productions (MOP) to bring the night market to life. MOP will be supporting a non-profit for each event.