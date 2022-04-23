HONOLULU (KHON2) – It will cost more to go to the Aloha Stadium Swap Meet & Marketplace starting May 1.

Admission wiil be:

$2: 12 years and older

$1: Kamaaina, active military

free: 11 years and under

In 2006, the cost of admission went from 50 cents to $1.

The price has not been raised until now.

“We appreciate our shoppers and look forward to continuing to offer the best deals and unique shopping experiences,” stated Samantha Spain, Media Specialist. The Aloha Stadium Swap Meet is Hawaii’s premier open-air market, featuring over 400 vendors, local businesses, crafters, and artists from all over the world offering the best deals on clothing, accessories, ethnic foods, fine jewelry, hand-crafted products, and vintage antiques.