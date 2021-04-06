Aloha Stadium lights up for 3 weeks with drive-in laser light show

HONOLULU (KHON2) — For three weeks, Aloha Stadium will be hosting Cabin Fever’s brand-new Drive-In Laser Light Show.

The drive-in light show begins Thursday, April 8.

The family-friendly shows include musical hits from the 80’s and 90’s, as well as current pop to classic rock artists like Rush and Van Halen, all synchronized to lasers and graphic effects.

The shows on Friday and Saturday nights will feature a 40-minute tribute to Laser Floyd. Besides the high-powered lasers, there will also be a large screen video production.

SHOW DATES & TIMES

DRIVE-IN LASER SHOW

When: April 8-11, 15-18, 22-25

Time: 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.

FLOYD SPECTACULAR

When: April 9, 10, 16, 17, 23, & 24, 2021

Time: 10:30 p.m.

PRICES

General parking starts at $39 per vehicle.

VIP parking (rows 2-7) start at $69 per vehicle.

Front row parking (includes free glow toy package) start at $139 per vehicle.

Click here to purchase tickets to the shows.