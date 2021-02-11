Aloha Stadium in need of emergency funding

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Stadium Authority says it needs immediate help to stay afloat. Members testified in front of a Senate committee on Wednesday, Feb. 10, and urged lawmakers to support an emergency appropriation of money to pay for various upgrades.

Officials requested the appropriated funds go towards repairs, maintenance, contracts for services and payroll.

The Authority placed a moratorium on events on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, so officials can not count on revenue from University of Hawaii football games.

Officials said, Aloha Stadium is not safe for fans at its current state.

“We know that rust never sleeps. Without the work that needs to be done I will be very concerned if we would just allow people back in without doing the very least that needs to be done in order to provide a save environment.” Scott Chan, Stadium Manager

Gov. David Ige suggested the State should invest in repairing the existing structure on Tuesday, Feb. 9, rather than pay for a new one to be built.