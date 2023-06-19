Aloha Stadium is seen from Halawa on Feb. 22, 2023. The stadium will be demolished to make way for the new stadium and entertainment district.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With only 11 days remaining until its official opening, the excitement surrounding Honolulu’s new rail system, the Skyline, is palpable. One of the stops on this route is Aloha Stadium.

Despite the stadium being condemned and years away from a replacement, it is still a hub of activity, especially in its parking lot.

Aloha Stadium officials report that the Swap Meet attracts 25,000 people weekly.

Ryan Andrews, Aloha Stadium Manager, expressed optimism about the Skyline. “We are hoping that people living west of the stadium will give rail a try. We encourage them to get off at the stadium stop and really reacquaint themselves with the Swap Meet if they haven’t been here in a while.”

However, the Swap Meet is not the only event attracting crowds to Halawa. The 50th State Fair runs on weekends and select weekdays until July 9.

“We’re excited about it and we’re going to be offering our rail passes, the HOLO pass, worth about $10. We plan on giving out 2,000 free rides over the next three weeks.” EK Fernandez President Scott Fernandez said.

Andrews stated that they will offer substantial incentives to encourage individuals to use the rail, especially in the first few days.

“We also have numerous vendors who will be offering discounts or small gifts on July 1st and 2nd to those with HOLO cards. As a stadium, we will also be selling more stadium memorabilia on that weekend in front of the volcanoes. Items like turf boxes, commemorative coins, seatbacks, and more will be available.”

One challenge to overcome is the rail’s current operating hours, which only extend until 7:00 pm. However, both Honolulu’s Department of Transportation Services and Aloha Stadium Management are working on extending these hours to accommodate events that run later.

Fernandez stressed the importance of this, stating, “It’s absolutely necessary. That’s not an option – you’ve got to do it. The stadium is for events and they often run late.”

The new Aloha Stadium, slated to open in 2028, will usher in a new era of transportation logistics.

Andrews remarked, “We want to make the new Aloha Stadium an entertainment district with multimodal transportation areas. People should be able to arrive on foot, by train, car, bus, or bicycle, and it should be user-friendly to get in and out of.”

The Skyline is scheduled to open its doors to riders on June 30th