Aloha Stadium drive-in concert to celebrate Mother’s Day, Hawaii nurses

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Moonlight Mele Drive-In Concert Series will continue at Aloha Stadium on Friday, May 7, to celebrate Mother’s Day and National Nurses Week.

Mother’s Day is on Sunday, May 9, and Nurses Week is from Thursday, May 6, to Wednesday, May 12.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

HA.KA Entertainment and Hawaii Stage and Rentals are putting on the drive-in concert so Hawaii residents can enjoy island music under the stars in the safety of their own vehicles.

The drive-in concert features Josh Tatofi, Del Beazley, Amy Hanaiali’i, Sean Na’auao, Jeff Peterson, Ei Nei, Robi Kahakalau, Hoku Zuttermeister and Kala’e Camarillo.

Parking is located at Gate 1 on Salt Lake Boulevard. The preshow starts at 6:30 p.m. and parking opens to the public at 5 p.m. Tickets cost $75 per car if purchased in advance from this link. Tickets are $100 if purchased at the gate.

Click here for updated rules and COVID-19 guidelines at Aloha Stadium.