Aloha shines through as Oahu, Kauai communities rally together to help those impacted by storm

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The severe weather has not stopped the aloha from shining through.

Sustainable Coastlines Hawaii put out a call to the community and they instantly saw an overwhelming amount of donations.

“We couldn’t even figure out where our couch was or where the coffee table was, because we had mounds of donations coming in,” said Monica McLenigan of Sustainable Coastlines Hawaii. “We probably had some people coming in every five or 10 minutes for three days straight.”

Meanwhile, the Lahui Foundation is delivering goods to Haleiwa and Hauula residents in need.

“We’ve been transporting goods out to and from people,” said Carlos Mozo, president of the Lahui Foundation. “We’ve been out here shoveling houses, pumping houses, pumping yards and just trying to figure out what people need.”

The Lahui Foundation says, they still need donations like flat shovels, push brooms and bleach.

Over on the Garden Isle, it’s been nearly a week since Kauai’s north shore was cut off due to a massive landslide on Kuhio Highway. That prompted the community to spring into action.

Malama Kauai has delivered over 130 food boxes by boat across Hanalei River.

“We also had bread and beef on top of the food boxes come in for people and we do have a food pantry out here too for people in need and mostly diapers and a few things like that,” said Rosemary Vali, a volunteer with Malama Kauai.

The community group will host another food box distribution on Thursday. Residents will have to order online first, then pick up will be in Waipa and at the Hanalei Colony Resort.

Mayor Derek Kawakamai says the county continues to work to provide supplies as public access to Kuhio Highway remains limited, but he’s proud of the aloha in his community.

“That spirit has been in existence from the beginning of time,” said Derek Kawakami, Mayor of Kauai. “It’s something that I got to experience firsthand during Hurricane Iniki and it’s still intact, our community is resilient. They know when the going gets tough, the tough gets going.”