Aloha Pub Crawl: Honolulu bar crawl incorporates Hawaiian history with tasty beers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Do you like drinking beer and learning about Hawaii history? If the answer is yes, then you’ll want to check out Waikiki Crawling’s History Tour Pub Crawls.

Bobby Heaney, the owner of Waikiki Crawling said their guides lead small groups of guests to four local bars over the span of two hours and offer fun and interesting history about Hawaii along the way.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

Topics include the Polynesians who first settled the isalnds, kapu in ancient Hawaiian society, the origins of the luau, the illegal overthrow of Queen Liliuokalani, surfing and more.

Heaney said they even titled a section of the tour “What you didn’t learn in your mainland history class.”

He said the tour is split evenly between history and socializing so guests can safely interact with their fellow crawlers.

There is two different ticket options to choose from, the Happy Hour ticket which is $80 and includes four beers per guest, or the Dry Run ticket option which is $50 and includes the tour without the pre-paid drinks.

He said the Dry Run ticket is a better option for those who prefer wine or liquor and with either ticket guests can purchase additional drinks directly from the bars themselves.

Currently they offer crawls weekly at 12:00 noon and 3:00pm on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

Find more COVID-19 news: cases, vaccinations on our Coronavirus News page

For more information or to purchase your tickets click here.