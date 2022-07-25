HONOLULU (KHON2) — From Beverly Hills to Washington, D.C., the last seven years have been an adventure of ups and downs for Aloha Plate Food Truck Hawaii. Now, the champions of Food Network’s “The Great Food Truck Race” Season 4 are finally opening a permanent location in Waikiki.

Aloha Plate opened on Seaside Avenue on Monday, July 25, next to Ross Dress For Less. They’ll be open Monday through Saturday, from 11:30 a.m. until they run out of food.

Local radio/TV personality Lanai Tabura and his brother chef Adam Tabura of Maui’s Basil Tomatoes Italian Grille, along with comedian Shawn Felipe, are the talents behind Aloha Plate bringing classic Hawaiian dishes and flavors.

Some of the winning items from the show are on the Waikiki menu, including Da Pineapple Lemonade Sip. Other items include the Hawaiian Honey Bee Pineapple Wedge, Poi Parfait, Waikiki Poke Rice N Chopsticks and Aloha “Duke’s” Plate. Click here to see the menu.

Adam and Lanai shared with Food Network that they learned to cook out of necessity — they grew up in tough conditions with their mom struggling to make ends meet. Adam’s career in the food industry started after a fateful day when he saved a drowning man. When Adam couldn’t afford to go to culinary school, the man he saved offered to pay for everything. For these brothers, winning a food truck business was a way to give back to their mom and thank her for all the sacrifices she made.

Aloha Plate came out on top in Season 4, securing the keys to their food truck and claiming the $50,000 award. Click here for their interview with Food Network after their big win.