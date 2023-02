HONOLULU (KHON2) — Take your furry friends out this weekend to the Aloha Pet & Family Fair.

Ward Village is hosting the event at the South Shore Market and animal lovers, adults, keiki and all pets are welcome.

The event takes place on Saturday, Feb. 4 and Sunday, Feb. 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be pet-themed activities, demonstrations, vendors and more.

Ward Village reminds attendees to keep their furry friends on a leash.