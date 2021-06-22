Aloha Pali Lanes: Longtime regulars, community says goodbye to iconic Kailua bowling alley

KAILUA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Time is ticking down until the iconic Pali Lanes says goodbye for good. Next Wednesday will be the end of an era and bowlers of all ages are coming out to get their final fix of this historic piece of Kailua.

On the go? Listen to the team that’s Working for Hawaii on the KHON 2Go podcast. Every morning at 8 a.m.

Longtime regulars are remembering the good times.

“I bowled here at the high school level that was in 1970 and I’ve been coming ever since then,” said Harvey lee, a longtime bowler at Pali Lanes.

“This is where I learned how to bowl, where I shot my first 300 and my first 800 series,” said Christian Arakawa, president of Team Save Pali Lanes and manager at the bowling alley.

However, for owner Arthur Machado, it’s a hard goodbye.

“When we started, we started with seven lanes, with senior leagues and youth programs,” said Arthur Machado, owner of Pali Lanes. “This past weekend was a sad weekend for me, because the Special Olympic kids came here and bowled and they bought me fruit baskets and cards.”

Now, Kailua’s gathering place will close its doors on June 30 and pack up 60 years worth of memories, but the business will go down in history.

“It is a staple of our community and the building is on the State’s Historic Register, so the building isn’t going away and I do hope that a viable local bowling business will come in and operate this business in the future,” said Rep. Patrick Branco.

Property owner Alexander and Baldwin will conduct an assessment of the building on July 1, but has no plans for the venue after that. No matter what the future holds for the property, Pali Lanes hopes their legacy lives on.

“I’m really going to take away how much we served our community and just what a blessing it’s been to serve our community,” Arakawa said.

Pali Lanes must sell everything inside the establishment, from bowling balls, bowling shoes and more. To learn how to purchase an item from Pali Lanes, click here.