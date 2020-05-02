Aloha Later: A message and song of support from Jasmine Trias

Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association’s Aloha Later initiative includes national and local celebrities spreading the message that visitors should stay home now, and travel here when the COVID-19 threat has diminished. Visitors can still help meanwhile by making a donation to help hospitality workers.

A benefit show aired on KHON2 last Saturday, and you’ll get another chance to see it live on television in a hana hou broadcast on KHII this Saturday, May 2nd at 7 p.m. Beyond the one-hour show, celebrities continue to send their messages of support.

Listen here to a message and song from Jasmine Trias, an early American Idol finalist who went on to a career as an international entertainer.

You can donate at www.alohalater.org, and help spread the word to friends and family who are not here in Hawaii.