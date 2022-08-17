HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kumu Kahua Theatre is announcing the first play of its new season: “Aloha Las Vegas!” The play written by Edward Sakamoto will reunite many cast members from the theatre’s past productions. You’ll get to see them grace the stage in downtown Honolulu from Aug. 25 to Sept. 25.

For this upcoming 52nd season, audiences will be treated to a lineup devoted exclusively to some of the most popular presentations throughout the decades — it’s a first for the theatre.

“Aloha Las Vegas” was first shown at Kumu Kahua Theatre in 1992, introducing the audience to the story of Wally Fukuda, a retired widower in Liliha who lives a quiet life until his friend visits from Las Vegas.

Harry comes with a wild proposal: Sell his home and retire to Vegas where he can live for a fraction of the cost. Wally likes the idea, but family dynamics make it complicated for him to decide.

This play has always been an audience favorite, and the storyline may ring even more true for those watching in 2022.

“What a treat it will be for our guests to see these familiar faces, and to introduce new generations to this unforgettable world that Edward Sakamoto has created,” stated Kumu Kahua Theatre’s Artistic Director Harry Wong III.

Karen Kuioka Hironaga, Harry Wong III, Salli Krekel, Lyana Atsumi, Allan Okubo, Dann Seki and Eric Mita in “Aloha Las Vegas.” (Courtesy: Kumu Kahua Theatre / Brandon Miyagi)

Audiences will also be treated to a lucky number drawing for a Vegas getaway from Vacations Hawaii. The drawing is very on theme since the prize includes a 4-night stay at the California Hotel — a favorite hotel highlighted in the play — and a meal package.

You must be a Hawaii resident and 21 years or older to win.

Here’s this year’s cast of “Aloha Las Vegas” at Kumu Kahua Theatre:

Ly Atsumi (hometown Pearl City) as “Gracie”

(hometown Pearl City) as “Gracie” Karen Kuioka Hironaga (hometown Kailua) as “June Fukuda”

(hometown Kailua) as “June Fukuda” Eric Mita (returning cast member, hometown Honolulu) as “Butch Fukuda”

(returning cast member, hometown Honolulu) as “Butch Fukuda” Sally Krekel (returning cast member, hometown Kaneohe) as “Deedee Fukuda”

(returning cast member, hometown Kaneohe) as “Deedee Fukuda” Allan Okubo (returning cast member, hometown Kaimuki) as “Harry”

(returning cast member, hometown Kaimuki) as “Harry” Dann Seki (returning cast member, hometown Aiea) as “Wally Fukuda”

(returning cast member, hometown Aiea) as “Wally Fukuda” Harry Wong III (hometown Honolulu) as “Alvin Kawabata”

Up to 10 free tickets will also be offered to the community each weekend of the play’s run, according to Kumu Kahua Theatre. Free tickets will be geared toward those new to, or previously challenged in, experiencing the theatre. Call 808-536-4441 to ask about the Dennis Carroll Memorial Tickets, which are named in honor of the theatre’s founder.

Show dates and times are Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 8 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. For more information, click here.