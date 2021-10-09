Aloha International Piano Festival celebrates 15th anniversary virtually

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Theatre is the site for the virtual Aloha International Piano Festival.

Nine pianists from all over are performing virtually to be the winner of the competition before they do an interview with Aloha International Piano Festival founder Lisa Nakamichi and Hawaii Symphony Orchestra Executive Director Dave Moss.

The categories for the event are Young Artists, Junior Finalists and the High School finalists.

Only one contestant is from Hawaii. Jairus Rhoades, 17, is in the Young Artists category.

The competition was livestreamed. Viewers were also invited to vote via text for their favorite pianist.

The judges are Jon Nakamatsu, Thomas Sauer and John Bayless.