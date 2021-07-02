Aloha Freedom Festival features carnival rides at Aloha Stadium

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The carnival is making a comeback on Oahu.
EK Fernandez is hosting the Aloha Freedom Festival at Aloha Stadium later this month.
It opens July 16 and runs for three weekends until Aug. 1.
This is the first carnival for EK Fernandez in more than a year.
JULY 16-17-18
- Friday: 6 p.m.
- Saturday: 12 noon
- Sunday: 12 noon
JULY 22-23-24-25
- Thursday: 6:00 p.m.
- Friday: 6 p.m.
- Saturday: 12 noon
- Sunday: 12 noon
JULY 29-30-31-AUGUST 1
- Thursday: 6 p.m.
- Friday: 6 p.m.
- Saturday: 12 noon
- Sunday: 12 noon
Closing is normally between 11 p.m. and midnight; however, management may close it early.