HONOLULU (KHON2) — Aloha Festivals is hosting a block party tonight in Waikiki in celebration of their 68th annual Waikiki Hoolaulea.

According to Aloha Festivals, there will be booths with Hawaii crafts, culture and of course, food.

The block party will take place on Kalakaua Avenue between Seaside Avenue and Kapahulu Avenue.

Businesses like Olay’s Thai Lao Express, Waimanalo Country Farms, Dick’s Lechon and more will be available to taste.

Aloha Festivals said they will also be featuring live performances by Mākaha Sons, Pōmaika‘i Lyman

& Friends, Kapena, Ho‘okena, Big Every Time and more.

The block party is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. and end at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17.

There will be a full closure on Kalakaua Avenue from Seaside to Kapahulu Avenue during the block party, according to Aloha Festivals.