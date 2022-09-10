HONOLULU (KHON2) — Aloha Festivals kicked off its month-long festivities with the Royal Court Investiture and opening ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 10. at the Royal Hawaiian.

The festival is known to be the largest Hawaiian cultural celebration in the United States and is the first time the kick-off event has happened in-person in two years.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

At the ceremony, the royal court donned their colorful cloaks, head feather leis, helmets and other symbols of their reign in a display that was modeled after the royal ceremonies of ancient Hawaii.

(Courtesy: Aloha Festivals)

(Courtesy: Aloha Festivals)

(Courtesy: Aloha Festivals)

(Courtesy: Aloha Festivals)

(Courtesy: Aloha Festivals)

(Courtesy: Aloha Festivals)

(Courtesy: Aloha Festivals)

(Courtesy: Aloha Festivals)

(Courtesy: Aloha Festivals)

The ceremonies also featured hula, musical performances, chants, pu kani, and a performance by Ka Lā ʻŌnohi Mai O Haʻehaʻe.