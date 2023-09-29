HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 75th Annual Floral Parade closes the 2023 Aloha Festival. The theme is Piliʻāina as the Aloha Festival pays tribute to those who came before us to take care of the ʻāina.

It’s the largest cultural Hawaiian celebration in the United States. There will be thousands of flowers to decorate this beautiful day.

“In preparation for this iconic procession of Hawaiian culture, volunteers will help to assemble intricate and vibrant floats with thousands of fresh flowers and plants that will accompany traditional pāʻū riders [equestrian units], marching bands, decorated vehicles and the 2023 Royal Court,” said a spokesperson for the Aloha Festival. “Floats this year will honor the 2023 theme Piliʻāina– to have kinship with the land.”

The parade is taking place on Saturday, Sept. 30 and begins at 9 a.m. It’s trek is down Kalākaua Avenue in Waikīkī. It begins at Ala Moana Beach Park and ends at Kapiʻolani Park.

Keep in mind as you are traveling around Honolulu on Saturday that there will be road closures in effect.

Some of the floats that will be participating in the 2023 parade are as follows:

Hawaiian Airlines Float.

New Hope Canoe Club Float.

Past Pā‘ū Queen’s Float.

Royal Court Float.

Pāʻū units representing each Hawaiian Island.

Governor Josh Green, M.D. and First Lady Jaime Kanani Green.

Senator Sharon Moriwaki.

Representative Adrian Tam.

Tommy Waters of the Honolulu City Council Chair.

Esther Kiaʻāina of the Honolulu City Council Vice Chair.

Natalie & Iolani Kamauu of the Ambassador of Aloha.

Kamehameha Schools of the Ambassador of Aloha.

Various High School Bands from around Hawaiʻi.

25th Infantry Band.

Various Hawaiian Civic Clubs from around Hawaiʻi.

Classic Car Clubs.

Friends of the Royal Hawaiian Band.

Hawai‘i Youth Opera Chorus.

Miss Hawai‘i.

Miss Hawai‘i Teen USA.

Southwest Airlines.

Shriners Children’s Hawaiʻi.

Watch the videos above to get to know some of the folks who will be in the parades and working behind the scenes to make the day spectacular.