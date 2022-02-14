Aloha Donut Co will soon be opening a new location in Honolulu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Be on the lookout for a new Donut shop in town. Aloha Donut Co will soon be opening their doors on South King Street right across from McCully Zippy’s.

They held their soft opening Thursday Feb. 10 and are currently taking online orders to taste test their yummy donuts.

Aloha Donut Co is a spinoff from Pa’ina Cafe Las Vegas but here in Hawaii they will be infusing local flavors like guava, lilikoi, lychee, and more!

“Sharing tasty and unique donuts to the locals is the best,” said Clinton Ng with Aloha Donut Co. “I love when they take the first bite, and they look at you and smile.”

Ng said they are planning to introduce new flavors and of their version of the popular cake donut.

“I’m hoping tourists will enjoy exploring the flavors and textures we have to offer,” said Ng. “We want them to experience flavors and textures that they’ve possibly never had before, and some that they may be very familiar with.”

Ng said they plan to rotate flavors weekly and will be introducing their nitro beverages very soon.

Aloha Donut Co is only accepting Online orders only for now, Ng said they will be announcing their grand opening on their Instagram account.

For more information, or to order your Aloha Donut online click here.