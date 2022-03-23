HONOLULU (KHON2) — We all make use of our island roadways, but when was the last time you paid attention to their given names?

Do you even know the meaning of the street you live on?

Aloha Authentic highlighted various roadways across the islands and in turn, learned something new.

Prince Kūhiō Day will be honored this weekend on March 26.

From the ahupuaʻa of Kailua to the ahupuaʻa of Waikīkī on the island of Oʻahu, stands the main highway named after Hawaiʻi’s royal nicknamed “Prince Cupid” and “The Citizen Prince.” The name of that highway is Kalanianaʻole Highway.

Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole was born on Kauaʻi as the grandson to the island’s last ruling chief.

In his early teens, Kūhiō was declared a royal prince by his uncle and adopted guardian, King David Kalākaua.

After the king’s passing, his sister, Liliuʻokalani, ascended the throne and became Queen.

Prince Kūhiō was next in line for succession, however, because the Queen’s sovereignty was illegally overthrown, the royal prince never had the chance to continue the dynasty.

He instead participated in a revolutionary movement to reinstate the monarchy.

Unfortunately, it was unsuccessful.

Kūhiō was arrested, charged with treason, and imprisoned for a year.

Following his release, the prince and his wife departed the islands on a self-imposed exile vowing never to return to a Hawaiʻi inhospitable to Hawaiians.

After being persuaded to return home to step into American politics as a Republican candidate, Prince Kūhiō became a US Congressman who served 10 consecutive terms until his passing.

Over his tenure, the royal representative is credited for the establishment of the Hawaiian Homelands, Hawaiʻi’s county system, and its initial move for statehood just to name a few.

