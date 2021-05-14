Aloha Air Cargo offering 13% kama‘aina discount for 13-year anniversary

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Aloha Air Cargo is celebrating its 13-year anniversary by offering a 13% kama‘aina discount from Friday, May 14, through Friday, May 21.

The discount can be used for standard service inter-island, Los Angeles and Seattle shipments and applies to the general published tariff rate.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The special discount does not include per-piece freight like live animals, surfboards, bikes and AlohaPak shipments. Aloha Air Cargo’s vice president and general manager says he hopes the discount will help Hawaii residents maintain important connections.

“Aloha Air Cargo wanted to celebrate 13 years while giving back to the community that supports us. Many Hawai‘i residents are still experiencing economic hardship due to the pandemic, but they still need to send items to family members on other islands, continue projects and sustain their businesses. We hope this discount will help them to maintain those important connections.” Travis Colbert, Aloha Air Cargo’s vice president and general manager

Shippers will need to provide proof of Hawaii residency to qualify for the 13% discount and must pre-pay through a major credit card.

According to Aloha Air Cargo officials, the company transports products ranging from perishables, packaged foods, parts, seafood, flowers, live animals and time-sensitive freight like medical supplies.

Email customerservice@alohaaircargo.com, click here or call (808)-836-4222 for more information on the kama‘aina discount.