Aloha Aina Unity March for Mauna Kea will close areas around Waikiki Saturday afternoon

Tomorrow marks the 83rd day the kia’i or protectors have blocked access to Mauna Kea preventing construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope.

In a show of solidarity for the kia’i, an Aloha Aina Together We Rise Unity March is scheduled to take place on Oahu, Maui, Kauai and Molokai Saturday afternoon. The event will impact traffic in Waikiki on Oahu.

Kumu Hinaleimoana Wong-Kalu, the event organizer on Oahu, said the march is about taking a stand to protect all of Hawaii’s land.

“Aloha Aina brings to mind many many issues one of the most prominent right now is Mauna Kea but certainly not limited to Mauna Kea,” Wong-Kalu explained.

Those interested in taking part in the event on Oahu should meet on the Diamond Head side of Ala Moana Beach Park just mauka of Magic Island.

There will be music and Hawaiian protocol starting at noon until the walk begins at 2p.m.

“We leave the Atkinson gate side of the park and we continue down Ala Moana Boulevard until we hit Kalakaua Avenue and we stay on Kalakaua until we reach Kapiolani Park,” Wong-Kalu said.

“We will be led by mounted units on horseback. Many of them ride for the pa’u units that show themselves for the Aloha Week parade.”

Roads will be closed along the route between 1:30p.m. and 5:30p.m.

Thousands are expected to participate.

“If I gauge by what I have seen, we’re going to have some astounding numbers tomorrow,” Wong-Kalu said.

“Our Kapiolani program will take place in the area of the soccer field. We will have a stage and sound. There we will also have limited seating for our kupuna.”

Wong-Kalu said several families have generously volunteered to provide a small, complimentary meal.

“Participants are also asked to bring their own bowl and their own utensils so they can have a scoop of luau stew and rice,” said Wong-Kalu.

Everyone is also asked to bring water in a flask to minimize waste.

Aloha Aina Together We Rise Unity Marches will also take place on Maui, Kauai, Molokai Saturday.

Maui: Meet at Mala at 2p.m. Walk to Kamehameha Iki Park. Event 3:30p.m. Until 6p.m. Shuttles will be provided from the Aquatic Center from 12:30p.m. to 1:30p.m.

Kauai: Meet at KCC Hawaiian Studies Building at between 1-1:30p.m Event runs until 6p.m.

Molokai: Meet at 2p.m. at Molokai Public Library. Walk to Kaunakakai Pier and back. Event and protocol until 7p.m.

The event in Japan takes place on October 5 between 10:45-20:00. And on October 6 from 9:20-19:00. Meet at the information booth at the Ka Hula Hoa Event Yokuhama Oshanbashi Hall