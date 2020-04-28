Aloha 2 Kupuna: Help is on the Way sustains spirit and soul; Meet Jeannie Ferrier

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A number of local organizations have reached out to kupuna to offer help during this time of isolation.

For many high-risk Hawaii kupuna, it’s no longer an option to go shopping for their own groceries

This is truly a special delivery for normally active seniors suddenly confined to their home, unable to get groceries like 73-year-old Jeannie Ferrier.

“Lockdown so it’s like not getting out at all, and I’m used to getting out Monday through Friday,” said Help is on the Way recipient Jeannie Ferrier. “Until you’re locked up in your house, you don’t realize how much you have to leave your house. The problem is a lot of these people are not currently served by an agency. They didn’t have this need before. Someone over 65 used to go shopping for groceries. Now they can’t leave the house.”

Gregory Kim started Help is on the Way on March 22 to bring food and support to isolated kupuna and now has 80 volunteer drivers.

“People are alone and scared,” said Help is on the Way co-founder Gregory Kim. “So I tell everyone we’re not just delivery people. We’re actually a person they can lean on.”

“My family lives in Canada so I don’t have family to help me,” said Jeannie Ferrier. “I live in a senior building so I order groceries for them, and it’s delivered. So it’s perfect. I don’t know what life would be like if we didn’t have that. When I heard about it, I was like this is a blessing beyond.”

Showing Aloha 2 Kupuna in a time when a friendly face is as welcome as the food.

“It goes beyond just the food,” said Kim. “Probably sustains their spirit and their soul. That people care about them.”

For more information, visit https://hihelpisontheway.org/

More seniors will share their struggles all week long, leading up to the KHON2 Aloha 2 Kupuna telethon. It’s coming up Friday, May 1 with chances to give in the morning from 5 – 10 a.m. or at night from 4-8 p.m.