HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to Hawaiian Electric, around 1,761 customers are experiencing a power outage.
The outage started at 4:09 p.m. and HECO said it estimates the power to be restored around 5:30 p.m.
The cause is currently unknown.
by: Julissa Briseño
Posted:
Updated:
HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to Hawaiian Electric, around 1,761 customers are experiencing a power outage.
The outage started at 4:09 p.m. and HECO said it estimates the power to be restored around 5:30 p.m.
The cause is currently unknown.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now