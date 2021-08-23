Honolulu prosecutor will not seek further action in Sykap case

FILE — Defense attorney Thomas Otake, front left, walks into Judge William Domingo’s courtroom as defendants Honolulu Police Officers Zackary Ah Nee, center, behind Otake; Christopher Fredeluces, background center; and Geoffrey Thom, far right, enter court, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Honolulu. The judge was scheduled to hear from witnesses to determine whether there is probable cause for murder and attempted murder charges against the three Honolulu police officers in a shooting that killed a 16-year-old Micronesian boy. (Cory Lum/Honolulu Civil Beat via AP, Pool)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Judge William Domingo ruled that there was no probable cause in the shooting of 16-year-old Iremamber Sykap in the preliminary hearing of officers Geoffrey Thom, Zackary Ah Nee and Christopher Fredeluces on Wednesday, Aug. 18.

“The court finds that there is no probable cause that Geoffrey Thom committed murder, that Ah Nee committed attempted murder, and Officer Fredeluces committed attempted murder,” said District Court Judge William Domingo in his ruling.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Honolulu City Prosecutor, Steve Alm released a statement later that day that said he was disappointed by the ruling.

However, in a news conference on Monday, Aug. 23, Alm stated that “this decision then ends our prosecution of officers Thom, Fredeluces and Ah Nee.”

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The Sykap family attorney is moving forward with a civil suit against the City.