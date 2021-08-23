Honolulu prosecutor will not seek further action in Sykap case

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Judge William Domingo ruled that there was no probable cause in the shooting of 16-year-old Iremamber Sykap in the preliminary hearing of officers Geoffrey Thom, Zackary Ah Nee and Christopher Fredeluces on Wednesday, Aug. 18.
“The court finds that there is no probable cause that Geoffrey Thom committed murder, that Ah Nee committed attempted murder, and Officer Fredeluces committed attempted murder,” said District Court Judge William Domingo in his ruling.
Honolulu City Prosecutor, Steve Alm released a statement later that day that said he was disappointed by the ruling.
However, in a news conference on Monday, Aug. 23, Alm stated that “this decision then ends our prosecution of officers Thom, Fredeluces and Ah Nee.”
The Sykap family attorney is moving forward with a civil suit against the City.