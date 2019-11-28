Alligator lizard found in Christmas tree in Hilo, green iguana spotted in Waimanalo

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A green iguana and an alligator lizard were found in Hawaii, according to the Hawaii Department of Agriculture.

The HDOA said that an alligator lizard was found on a Christmas tree in Hilo when a Hilo resident was transporting a Christmas tree on the rack of his vehicle over the weekend.

When he arrived home, he spotted a large lizard on top of the Christmas tree. He was able to capture it and reported the animal to the state’s pest hotline, 643-PEST (7378).

Plant Quarantine inspectors from the HDOA picked up the foot-long lizard Monday morning, November 25. Reptile experts at the Honolulu Zoo and the Panaewa Rainforest Zoo have identified the lizard as a southern alligator lizard.

(HDOA)

HDOA inspectors have traced the origin of the Christmas tree to a shipment from Washington State and conducted follow-up inspections of the remaining Christmas trees from that shipment.

No evidence of other alligator lizards was found. Arrangements were made to allow the Panaewa Rainforest Zoo to temporarily safeguard the lizard under quarantine conditions for educational purposes.

Southern alligator lizards are native to the U.S. and Mexico and may grow up to two feet in length. Their diet includes various insects, spiders, snails, and other lizards.

On Monday morning, November 25, Oahu Plant Quarantine inspectors were notified by Honolulu Police about a green iguana that was spotted in a tree at a residence in Waimanalo.

Inspectors were immediately dispatched and captured the green iguana which is around four to five feet long. When fully grown, green iguanas may reach up to six feet in length from head to tip of tail.

The tail is powerful, acting as a dangerous weapon in fending off enemies. Green iguanas are native to central Mexico through South America and are typically vegetarians, but are known to disturb bird nestlings and feed on eggs.

Although they are found on Oahu, it is illegal to import, possess or transport iguanas in Hawaii.

People who have illegal animals are subject to stiff penalties, including fines of up to $200,000 and up to three years in prison.

Anyone with information on illegal animals should call the state’s toll-free PEST HOTLINE at 643-PEST (7378).

Individuals who have illegal animals are encouraged to turn them in under the state’s amnesty program, which provides immunity from prosecution.

Illegal animals may be turned in to any HDOA Office, municipal zoo or Humane Society – no questions asked and no fines assessed.