HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Police Department arrested a male aged 24 in Aiea.

The alleged suspect is charged with kidnapping, robbery and sex assault of an adult aged 29, according to police.

The incident allegedly took place around 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, according to HPD.

Police said the alleged suspect was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 3 and was charged on Saturday, Nov. 5.

There is no information other than age on the alleged victim at this time, per HPD.

Bail has been set at $1 million – HPD.