HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiʻi Island Police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in the theft of a Kawasaki Mule side x side all-terrain vehicle which was stolen from Keaʻau High School on Oct. 19, 2019.

The suspect was captured on video surveillance on the High School campus.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Kimo Veincent of Puna Patrol at (808) 935-3311.