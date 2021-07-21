All teams pass halfway point in Transpac race from LA to Honolulu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — As of Wednesday all teams participating in the Transpac have passed the halfway point of the race. This year there are 40 boats in the race.

Use of the YB tracker system provides the ability to follow the race, despite the four hour delay. Tracking the race also allows for speculation on estimated times and dates on when each team will finish and arrive at Diamond Head.

The first few days began with cold and overcast conditions but are now transitioning to sunshine and warmer weather.

“Amazing conditions with some 24-knot top speeds with only one storm cell overnight. We blew up a tack line splice right before a kite change,” reported the crew onboard Alan Lubner’s R/P 55 Zvi. “No damage, all souls safe on board and the crew is still pushing hard to Hawaii for some much needed tropical refreshments.”

Meanwhile, on Brent Crawford and Jason Halloway’s Beneteau 49 Knotty Boo, the crew were reminded that sailing was not always blissful. They reported shredded spinnakers and a broken genoa sail, but remained safe.

COVID-19 restrictions prevented planning any arrival parties.

This year is the 51st edition of the biennial race beginning from LA and ending in Honolulu.