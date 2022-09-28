HONOLULU (KHON2) — Intersections in Waikiki are said to become all-pedestrian crossings on Saturday, Oct. 22, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation.

Crosswalks are set to be constructed at Ala Moana Boulevard and Hobron Lane, along with Ala Moana at Ena and Kalia Roads, HDOT said.

HDOT is implementing these types of crossings to lower conflicts between pedestrians and vehicles by making all traffic lights turn red at the intersection when pedestrians are crossing. Caution signs will also be added.

This crosswalk is considered an all-pedestrian crossing, different from a pedestrian scramble. There will be no diagonal crossings.

This is how the pedestrian crossing currently looks:

(Courtesy: Hawaii Department of Transportation)

And this is what the crossing would like after construction: