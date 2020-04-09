All lanes of Kalanianaole Highway closed due to water main break

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Board of Water Supply (BWS) crews are still working to repair a broken 36-inch water main on Kalanianaole Highway between Hawaii Kai Golf Course and Makapuu.

Crews have installed the new pipe and are slowly turning on water to fully restore water service.

All lanes of Kalanianaole Highway between Hawaii Kai Golf Course and Makapuu are closed. Drivers will not be able to travel between Hawaii Kai and Waimanalo using Kalanianaole Highway at this time.

Motorists are advised to use Pali Highway as an alternate travel route.

Police Officers and electronic sign boards are on-site to advise customers of the highway closure.

One BWS customer (Hawaii Kai Golf Course) remains without water.

Work to fully restore water service and repair the roadway is expected to continue overnight and into Thursday morning. An update will be provided when the situation changes.