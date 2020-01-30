Live Now
All Kauai HI5 Bottle Redemption Centers to be closed Feb. 4 and Feb. 5

Local News

by: County of Kauai

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Due to construction on its main facility in Kapa‘a, all HI5 redemption centers operated by Kaua‘i Community Recycling Services LLC (KCRS) including its Kapa‘a, Kīlauea, and Kekaha sites will be closed on Feb. 4 and Feb. 5.

Normal services are tentatively scheduled to resume on Feb. 6.

If you have any questions or concerns, please call the KCRS mainline at 808-645-1676 or call the County Solid waste office at 241-4841 for alternate locations. For more information on the HI5 program, visit www.kauai.gov/HI5.

