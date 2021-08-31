All federal unemployment insurance & assistance programs will end Sept. 4.

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The state Department of Labor & Industrial Relations (DLIR) announced today, all federal unemployment benefits will end in four days.

DLIR said its working to ensure that unemployed individuals who will be losing the extra aid are aware of the upcoming changes and potential next steps.

“We have been fielding a lot of questions from claimants asking whether they will qualify for a new unemployment insurance claim,” said DLIR Director Anne Perreira-Eustaquio. “In short, new unemployment insurance claims will be reinstated for all individuals who established a new initial claim but chose to remain on the PEUC program under the PEUC $25 Option.”

According to Perreira-Eustaquio, all other individuals will need to qualify for a new initial claim after Sept. 4 based on existing criteria.

Perreira-Eustaquio said anyone waiting on claims filed through Sept. 4 will be made whole and receive those benefits as long as they are otherwise qualified.

The programs being cut includes the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), and Mixed Earners Unemployment Compensation (MEUC).

However, once these programs end, DLIR said only the regular Unemployment Insurance (UI) program will be available.

According to DLIR, an email was recently sent out to 6500 claimants who qualified for the PEUC $25 Option program-advising them to file their claim certification for the week ending from Sept. 4 between Sept. 5. and Sept. 11, regardless of claim filing status, weekly or biweekly.

DLIR encourages PEUC claimants, applying for the regular UI to file their claim certifications as early as possible, as failure to submit a PEUC claim b the requested date may result in a delay of benefits.

For more information, go to: www.hawaiiunemploymentinfo.com.