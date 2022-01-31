All federal prisons locked down after two inmates died after fight in Texas

FILE Photo: Generic jail/prison corridor via Getty

BEAUMONT, Texas (KHON2) — Two inmates died after a fight at United States Penitentiary (USP) Beaumont in Beaumont, Texas. Two other inmates were hospitalized.

This happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 31.

Beaumont has 1,372 inmates.

The Bureau of Prisons put a lockdown on their prisons including the one in Honolulu.

The BOP said the lockdown was in an abundance of caution.

For more information about federal prisons, visit the Bureau of Prisons website

