All federal prisons locked down after two inmates died after fight in Texas

BEAUMONT, Texas (KHON2) — Two inmates died after a fight at United States Penitentiary (USP) Beaumont in Beaumont, Texas. Two other inmates were hospitalized.

This happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 31.

Beaumont has 1,372 inmates.

The Bureau of Prisons put a lockdown on their prisons including the one in Honolulu.

The BOP said the lockdown was in an abundance of caution.

