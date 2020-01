HONOLULU (KHON1) — Concern rose when a suspicious package was discovered on the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on January 29 around 12 p.m.

Officials at the base said that it was located at Building 661, a sub-base area of Pearl Harbor.

A security team found a suspicious package on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Security teams are on site, and after an initial closing of the base, the shelter in place was lifted and gates have reopened. #JBPHH — Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (@JointBasePHH) January 29, 2020

The package prompted the closure of the base and the gates.

After some investigation, the base and the gates were later reopened and the clear was given at 12:41 p.m.