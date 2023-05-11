A photo shows an aerial view of Diamond Head State Monument in Honolulu, Hawai’i. (Photo/Department of Land and Natural Resources)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A prominent landmark that many take pictures of on Oahu is Diamond Head. This natural feature is called a crater and Oahu has more than one!

A crater is a bowl-shaped depression made by the impact of a meteorite, volcano or explosion, according to National Geographic.

The craters on Oahu are visited often as they have hiking trails, a botanical garden or a memorial to experience.

Craters on Oahu:

Punchbowl Crater

Ka’au Crater

Diamond Head

Hanauma Crater

Koko Crater

Punchbowl Crater surrounds the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific. According to the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, this crater was formed 75,000 to 100,000 years ago because of the ejection of hot lava through cracks in the old coral reefs.

The Hawaiian name for this crater is Puowaina, which means Hill of Sacrifice. To read more information about this crater click here.

Ka’au Crater sits behind Palolo Valley on the Ko’olau range; and to see this crater, a person must hike or see it from the sky.

There are many waterfalls on this hike with a view at the top of both leeward and windward sides of the island.

In Hawaiian Dictionaries, it is said the ka’au crater was formed when Maui’s hook fell there after dropping Pōhaku-o-Kauaʻi at Ka-ʻena Point.

Diamond Head is one of the most famous attractions in Hawaii and is known as Lē‘ahi, which means brow of the tuna in Hawaiian.

This crater is said to be formed about 300,000 years ago during an explosion that sent ash and fine particles in the air, according to Department of Land and Natural Resources Divisions of State Parks.

Click here to read more about Diamond Head and the Diamond Head Summit Trail.

Hanauma Bay is a nature preserve on the southeast shore of Oahu and was formed by two of the many craters which created Koko Head according to the Hawaii Division of Aquatic Resources.

The seaward side of this crater has eroded by waves. Many can enjoy the beauty of this crater by reserving a spot here. To learn more about the Hanauma Bay timeline click here.

Koko Crater is another popular place residents and visitors frequent. This place has a unique trail that used to be a gas-powered rail tramway built by the army in the 1940s, according to kokonut koalition.

Many travel up these stairs as a good workout with a great view at the top. One person hiked this trail 40 times in a row; click here for the story.

Inside the koko crater is the Koko Crater Botanical Garden. According to the City and County of Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation, this garden focuses on the cultivation of rare and endangered dryland plants. Click here for a virtual tour.

Now that you know what a crater is on Oahu, go out and experience the beauty of that history.