HONOLULU (KHON2) — Calling all Tokyo travelers! Hawaiian Airlines has some news for you! As of Sunday, Oct. 29, nonstop service between Kailua. Kona and Tokyo, Haneda has started back up!

Hawaiian launched Haneda-Kona service in 2016 but had to pause the route back in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic,

To mark the major comeback, they put aloha on the forefront of everyone’s mind.

The airline greeted the first guests arriving on Hawaii Island with lei, music and hula.

On its first return flight to Haneda from Kona, Hawaiian welcomed onboard a delegation of state and county officials including Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth.

The group will meet with government, transportation and tourism officials in Tokyo.

The airline will operate its Kona-Tokyo service Wednesday, Nov. 1 and Friday, Nov. 3, before restarting regular weekly flights on Nov. 22.

Hawaiian Airlines will gradually return to its original thrice-weekly schedule in March.

By March 13, the airline’s Japan capacity will be 59% above summer 2023 levels.

Hawaii’s hometown carrier currently offers daily service between Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, and Tokyo’s Haneda and Osaka’s Kansai (KIX) airports.