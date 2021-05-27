All-AAPI aircrew takes flight over Pearl Harbor to celebrate military contributions

FILE – An all-Asian American and Pacific Islander aircrew from the 204th Air Refueling Squadron gather in front of a C-17 Globemaster III May 25, 2021, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The contribution from Asian American Pacific Islanders (AAPI) to the U.S. military was honored on Tuesday, May 25, with a flyover of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam that was operated by an all-AAPI crew.

The flyover consisted of a sortie of F-22 Raptors, a KC-135 Stratotanker and a C-17 Globemaster.

Active duty Air Force and airmen from the Hawaii Air National Guard worked to execute the sortie, which is a military term for the deployment of a unit from a strongpoint.

Officials say the majority of the Hawaii Air National Guard are AAPI. Only 3% of all uniformed military service members in the country are AAPI.

AAPIs served in the Civil War, Philippine-American War, World War I, World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War, Persian Gulf War and the War on Terrorism, according to the Hawaii Air National Guard.

The sortie showcased the strength of the Air Force is in its diverse airmen, Hawaii Air National Guard officials said.