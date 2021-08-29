Āliamanu Neighborhood Park renamed to honor late state representative, Filipina nurse

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A ceremony was held on Saturday, Aug. 28, to celebrate the renaming of Āliamanu Neighborhood Park to the Connie Chun Āliamanu Neighborhood Park.

The park was renamed after the late State Representative and Filipina nurse Connie Chun, officials reported. Chun was also the first Filipina and nurse to be elected to the Hawaii House of Representatives.

Chun’s family attended the ceremony and was given a certificate. New park signage was also presented.

According to officials, the park was renamed due to City Council Resolution 12-29, which was introduced by Councilmember Radiant Cordero.