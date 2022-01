KIHEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — An albino baby whale, who was nicknamed Sugar, was spotted on Jan. 17, swimming next to its mother near Sugar Beach, also known as Kealia Beach on Maui.

The person who filmed the baby whale also called the calf Betty White because they spotted it on what would have been the beloved actress’s 100th birthday. White died on Dec. 31, 2021, just a couple of weeks shy of her 100th birthday.