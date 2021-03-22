Alaska man critically injured in accident at Honokohau Small Boat Harbor

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Big Island police are asking witnesses to an incident at the Honokohau Small Boat Harbor to come forward.

Police say shortly after 2 p.m. Friday, March 19, 2021, a 46-year-old Alaska man was working underneath his truck when the vehicle ran him over.

This was in the parking lot of the Big Island Sailing Foundation.

No one was in the vehicle at the time.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident can call Big Island police, Officer Cory Gray at (808) 326-4646 ext. 229 or email at cory.gray@hawaiicounty.gov.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Alaska man critically injured in accident at Honokohau Small Boat Harbor

Early sign-ups for COVID-19 vaccines begin in Hilo for recipients 50 and older

Queen’s Medical Center to open mass vaccination clinic in West Oahu on Wednesday

Safeway to begin administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Lawmakers examine possibility of Washington D.C. becoming a state

10 dead, including police officer, in Colorado supermarket shooting

More Top Stories

Trending Stories