Alaska man critically injured in accident at Honokohau Small Boat Harbor

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Big Island police are asking witnesses to an incident at the Honokohau Small Boat Harbor to come forward.

Police say shortly after 2 p.m. Friday, March 19, 2021, a 46-year-old Alaska man was working underneath his truck when the vehicle ran him over.

This was in the parking lot of the Big Island Sailing Foundation.

No one was in the vehicle at the time.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident can call Big Island police, Officer Cory Gray at (808) 326-4646 ext. 229 or email at cory.gray@hawaiicounty.gov.