HONOLULU (KHON2) — Alaska Airlines has served the travel needs of Hawaii and its people for over fifteen years, drawing industry professionals from the local community to meet those needs.

For almost all of those years, Daniel Chun has lead the airlines’ efforts to not only provide transportation across the Pacific but also in their longstanding support of the local community.

Under Chun’s stewardship Alaska “provided nearly $5 million in cash and in-kind support to over 200 local community organizations in Hawai‘i, with a focus on youth, education, and the environment.”

The carrier announced Chun’s promotion to the newly created role of regional vice president – Hawaii on Wednesday.

“Alaska Airlines is proud and humbled to have served Hawai‘i for over fifteen years, and Daniel’s leadership has helped us to do so in a way that reflects our values, including our emphasis on care and stewardship,” said Ben Minicucci, Alaska Airlines CEO.

Chun, an Oahu native, brings tourism industry experience of over 20 years in Hawaii, having also served on the board of the Hawaii Tourism Authority.

“For over a decade, I have had the great privilege of serving our community and supporting Alaska’s culture of care in Hawai‘i,” said Chun. “Alaska has always had a deep sense of stewardship and kuleana for all those who depend on us, and I am humbled by the opportunity to continue to grow our presence and impactful work here in the Islands.”

The carrier operates the most flights between Hawaii and the West Coast and Chun’s new role will see him leading Alaska’s Hawaii strategy and continuing its support within the community.