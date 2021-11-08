Alaska Airlines partners with travel2change to connect visitors with volunteer experiences in Hawai’i

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Alaska Airlines and travel2change, a Hawaii-based social and environmental impact organization are teaming up to connect visitors with cultural activities, to create a positive benefit for communities across the state.

“We deeply appreciate the Hawaiian cultural value of malama, which means to nurture and care for,” said Diana Birkett Rakow, Alaska’s vice president, public affairs, and sustainability. “We’re honored to be part of the Hawaii community, and as Hawaii welcomes visitors back to the Islands, we’re excited to work with travel2change to inspire our guests to be mindful travelers and to help keep Hawaii strong and beautiful for future generations.”

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

Travel2change has been educating visitors since 2011, offering visitors opportunities to work with the community to take care of the “ecosystems, working fishponds, and farms, and engaging each destination on a deeper level.”

According to Travel2change, Alaska Airlines shares its vision to innovate for a more sustainable world, through community-centered values and honoring place-based initiatives.

Check out what’s going on around Hawaii on our Local News page

“Travel2change is all about an environmentally sustainable give-back model centered on fun and impact — cultivating mutually-beneficial, reciprocal relationships better the local community and guests,” said Mondy Jamshidi Kent of travel2change.

For more information go to, travel2change.org.