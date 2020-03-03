Alaska Airlines offers $99 starting one-way fares between Hawaii and California

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Alaska Airlines has a $99 starting fare sale for travel between Hawaii and California for tickets bought between March 3 and March 5.

The fare is for one-way for travel done between April 21 and May 20 on Tuesday and Wednesday only.

There are many flights between Hawaii and California. Some of them include Los Angeles to Maui, San Diego to Kauai/Kona, and San Jose to Kona/Honolulu/Maui and Kauai.

Alaska Airlines has a flexible travel policy called a peace of mind waiver that is available for a certain time for people who later decide not to travel because of concerns related to the coronavirus. To see more about the peace of mind waiver, click here.

For more information, log onto alaskaair.com.